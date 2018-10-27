Unfair Result, We Dominated Nottingham Forest – Leeds Boss Marcelo Bielsa

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa has indicated Nottingham Forest can consider themselves lucky to be walking away from Elland Road with a 1-1 draw.



Bielsa saw his side's weakness from set piece situations rear its head in the Championship game as Jack Robinson connected with a Joe Lolley corner to head Forest in front in the eleventh minute.











Leeds searched for the equaliser and dominated the game, but Nottingham Forest were content to defend and keep the Whites at bay as they closed in on the end of the game.



However, with eight minutes left Kemar Roofe helped the ball into the net with his arm and the referee did not disallow the goal, meaning it finished 1-1.





Bielsa believes that his side dominated every aspect of the game and dubbed the draw "unfair".



The legendary Argentine was quoted as saying post-match: "I think it was an unfair result.



"If we don't make any analysis, all you have is numbers.



"All the aspects of the game were in our favour.



"We had the ball, we attacked the whole game, we didn't concede chances and we missed ten. That's what we saw."



The Leeds boss believes that his side's vulnerability from set pieces must be a cause of some concern, however he insists that on the whole he cannot criticise his team's display against Nottingham Forest.



"Yes of course [conceding from set pieces is a concern]", Bielsa said.



"Apart from the goal, the opponents didn't create any danger against us.



"I think we attacked well. I have no criticism about our team."



Leeds are next in action away at Wigan Athletic, a game followed by a trip to West Brom.

