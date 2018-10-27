XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

27/10/2018 - 19:53 GMT

Unfair Result, We Dominated Nottingham Forest – Leeds Boss Marcelo Bielsa

 




Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa has indicated Nottingham Forest can consider themselves lucky to be walking away from Elland Road with a 1-1 draw.

Bielsa saw his side's weakness from set piece situations rear its head in the Championship game as Jack Robinson connected with a Joe Lolley corner to head Forest in front in the eleventh minute.




Leeds searched for the equaliser and dominated the game, but Nottingham Forest were content to defend and keep the Whites at bay as they closed in on the end of the game.

However, with eight minutes left Kemar Roofe helped the ball into the net with his arm and the referee did not disallow the goal, meaning it finished 1-1.
 


Bielsa believes that his side dominated every aspect of the game and dubbed the draw "unfair".

The legendary Argentine was quoted as saying post-match: "I think it was an unfair result.


"If we don't make any analysis, all you have is numbers.

"All the aspects of the game were in our favour.

"We had the ball, we attacked the whole game, we didn't concede chances and we missed ten. That's what we saw."

The Leeds boss believes that his side's vulnerability from set pieces must be a cause of some concern, however he insists that on the whole he cannot criticise his team's display against Nottingham Forest.

"Yes of course [conceding from set pieces is a concern]", Bielsa said.

"Apart from the goal, the opponents didn't create any danger against us.

"I think we attacked well. I have no criticism about our team."

Leeds are next in action away at Wigan Athletic, a game followed by a trip to West Brom.
 

 