XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

27/10/2018 - 22:24 GMT

We’re All So Happy He Was Signed – Sadio Mane Hails Liverpool New Boy

 




Sadio Mane says the entire Liverpool squad are delighted to have Xherdan Shaqiri at the club, after the attacker scored in the Reds' 4-1 win over Cardiff City at Anfield on Saturday.

Shaqiri had started Liverpool's prior two games but was forced to make do with a spot on the bench for the visit of Neil Warnock's men.




But Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp introduced Shaqiri into action in the second half and he helped himself to a goal as the Reds secured all three points and went top of the Premier League table.

Mane, who netted a superb brace, insists that the Liverpool squad are delighted to have Shaqiri on the books.
 


And the Senegal international is convinced that Shaqiri will continue to chip in with goals and assists.

"Everybody is happy to have Shaqiri here. He is a top man and as a player he is fantastic", Mane said on LFC TV.


"He is a great player; he has come and looked like he has been here for years.

"He’s going to help us score more and give assists."

Shaqiri will hope to have done enough to secure himself a starting spot in Liverpool's next match, which comes away at Arsenal next weekend.

The Reds swooped to sign the Switzerland international from Stoke City in the summer, following the Potters' relegation.
 