We’re All So Happy He Was Signed – Sadio Mane Hails Liverpool New Boy

Sadio Mane says the entire Liverpool squad are delighted to have Xherdan Shaqiri at the club, after the attacker scored in the Reds' 4-1 win over Cardiff City at Anfield on Saturday.



Shaqiri had started Liverpool's prior two games but was forced to make do with a spot on the bench for the visit of Neil Warnock's men.











But Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp introduced Shaqiri into action in the second half and he helped himself to a goal as the Reds secured all three points and went top of the Premier League table.



Mane, who netted a superb brace, insists that the Liverpool squad are delighted to have Shaqiri on the books.





And the Senegal international is convinced that Shaqiri will continue to chip in with goals and assists.



" Everybody is happy to have Shaqiri here. He is a top man and as a player he is fantastic", Mane said on LFC TV.