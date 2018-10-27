When Teams Try To Bully Us, We Bully Them Back – Rangers Star On Mentality Shift

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers full-back James Tavernier has insisted that there has been a marked change in the mentality of the Gers squad under Steven Gerrard.



The Glasgow giants are fifth in the Scottish Premiership at the moment, but have shown progress in the cup competitions under the new manager.











Rangers are on course to qualify from their Europa League group and are currently preparing to face Aberdeen in the Scottish League Cup semi-final on Sunday at Hampden Park.



The Gers have looked a more settled team under the former Liverpool midfielder and Tavernier admits that Gerrard’s arrival has been a huge positive for the club and the players.





He believes the midfield legend has transformed the club both inside and out, and has managed to instil a mentality that has allowed the players to deal with different situations in games.



Tavernier is pleased to see Rangers not getting bullied in games anymore by more physical sides.



“I am happy with the change,” the defender was quoted as saying by the Evening Times.



“Obviously the appointment of the gaffer was a great step to where this club needs to be.



“It has been really enjoyable for me to work with the gaffer and the new squad and you have seen how far we have come. It has been a great transformation.



“It is down to the team that we have got and we have got characters in the team that will put it all in on the pitch and aren’t afraid to put in a tackle.



“If teams try and bully us, we will try and bully them back. That is the mentality we have got now and that makes a massive difference.”



Tavernier was the subject of interest from several clubs in England during the summer transfer window, but Gerrard as in no mood to part with the man he appointed captain.

