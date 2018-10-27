XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

27/10/2018 - 18:20 BST

Where Are The Sanctions – Former Liverpool Star Unhappy With Tottenham Stadium Delay

 




Former Liverpool defender Stephen Warnock thinks that some sanctions should be brought against Tottenham Hotspur for the repeated displays to their new stadium.

Liverpool had been due to take on Spurs at their new ground in September, but the work was not completed as planned and, heading into November, Mauricio Pochettino's men are continuing to play their home matches at Wembley.




Tottenham have now confirmed that they will not be playing at the new ground in 2018 and chairman Daniel Levy has revealed he cannot confirm which fixture will be the first at the ground, with a further update expected in December.

Warnock, discussing the situation on LFC TV, expressed his sympathy for the fans and believes that action should be taken because at present it appears no one is accountable.
 


The former Liverpool defender said: "I heard a very good point about this and I thought it was very true.

"If it's a manager and he makes bad decisions then ultimately he gets sacked.


"Now who's getting the blame at Tottenham for this?

"There doesn't seem to be any sanctions made against them.

"But there should be some action taking against them because people have paid good money to come into games at the new stadium, and they are having to change them, and they are last minute.

"They are not reimbursing people.

"It's a bad situation for the fans to be in."

Tottenham have another game at Wembley on Monday night when they play host to Pep Guardiola's Manchester City side.
 