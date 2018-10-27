Where Are The Sanctions – Former Liverpool Star Unhappy With Tottenham Stadium Delay

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Liverpool defender Stephen Warnock thinks that some sanctions should be brought against Tottenham Hotspur for the repeated displays to their new stadium.



Liverpool had been due to take on Spurs at their new ground in September, but the work was not completed as planned and, heading into November, Mauricio Pochettino's men are continuing to play their home matches at Wembley.











Tottenham have now confirmed that they will not be playing at the new ground in 2018 and chairman Daniel Levy has revealed he cannot confirm which fixture will be the first at the ground, with a further update expected in December.



Warnock, discussing the situation on LFC TV, expressed his sympathy for the fans and believes that action should be taken because at present it appears no one is accountable.





The former Liverpool defender said: "I heard a very good point about this and I thought it was very true.



"If it's a manager and he makes bad decisions then ultimately he gets sacked.



"Now who's getting the blame at Tottenham for this?



"There doesn't seem to be any sanctions made against them.



"But there should be some action taking against them because people have paid good money to come into games at the new stadium, and they are having to change them, and they are last minute.



"They are not reimbursing people.



"It's a bad situation for the fans to be in."



Tottenham have another game at Wembley on Monday night when they play host to Pep Guardiola's Manchester City side.

