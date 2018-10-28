Aaron Ramsey On Bench – Arsenal Team vs Crystal Palace Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Crystal Palace vs Arsenal

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 13:30 (UK time)



Arsenal have announced their team to lock horns with Roy Hodgson's Crystal Palace side in a Premier League fixture at Selhurst Park this afternoon.



The Gunners head into the game on a superb run of form, having won their last eleven consecutive matches in all competitions, meaning they will be high on confidence.











Boss Unai Emery has Bernd Leno in goal, while in defence he opts to go with Hector Bellerin, Shkodran Mustafi and Rob Holding.



Further up the pitch the Gunners have Granit Xhaka, Lucas Torriera and Matteo Guendouzi, while Alex Iwobi and Mesut Ozil also play. Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang are goal threats.



Emery has options on the bench to change things around, including Aaron Ramsey and Danny Welbeck.



Arsenal Team vs Crystal Palace



Leno, Bellerin, Mustafi, Holding, Xhaka, Torreira, Guendouzi, Iwobi, Ozil, Aubameyang, Lacazette



Substitutes: Cech, Lichtsteiner, Sokratis, Ramsey, Smith-Rowe, Mkhitaryan, Welbeck

