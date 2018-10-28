XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

28/10/2018 - 12:34 GMT

Aaron Ramsey On Bench – Arsenal Team vs Crystal Palace Confirmed

 




Fixture: Crystal Palace vs Arsenal
Competition: Premier League
Kick-off: 13:30 (UK time)

Arsenal have announced their team to lock horns with Roy Hodgson's Crystal Palace side in a Premier League fixture at Selhurst Park this afternoon.

The Gunners head into the game on a superb run of form, having won their last eleven consecutive matches in all competitions, meaning they will be high on confidence.




Boss Unai Emery has Bernd Leno in goal, while in defence he opts to go with Hector Bellerin, Shkodran Mustafi and Rob Holding.

Further up the pitch the Gunners have Granit Xhaka, Lucas Torriera and Matteo Guendouzi, while Alex Iwobi and Mesut Ozil also play. Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang are goal threats.

Emery has options on the bench to change things around, including Aaron Ramsey and Danny Welbeck.

 


Arsenal Team vs Crystal Palace

Leno, Bellerin, Mustafi, Holding, Xhaka, Torreira, Guendouzi, Iwobi, Ozil, Aubameyang, Lacazette

Substitutes: Cech, Lichtsteiner, Sokratis, Ramsey, Smith-Rowe, Mkhitaryan, Welbeck
 