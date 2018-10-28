XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

28/10/2018 - 22:51 GMT

Antonio Conte Could Land Eden Hazard For Real Madrid If Chelsea Get Nabil Fekir

 




Antonio Conte could be successful in taking Eden Hazard to Real Madrid, if Chelsea can sign Liverpool linked Nabil Fekir, it has been claimed.

Real Madrid are expected to sack coach Julen Lopetegui following their humiliating 5-1 thrashing at the hands of rivals Barcelona on Sunday – and they are moving for Conte.




It was claimed in Italy last week that Conte has agreed a payoff with Chelsea, following the Blues replacing him with Maurizio Sarri in the summer, and has an agreement in principle with Real Madrid.

Los Blancos are swinging into action to bring Conte through the door and, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, the incoming coach wants Hazard bringing in from Chelsea.
 


Chelsea resisted losing Hazard to Real Madrid in the summer transfer window, but it is claimed if the Blues can land Lyon's Fekir then the door for the Belgian to leave could open.

Liverpool thought they had signed Fekir in the summer only for the deal to collapse at the last minute as Lyon pulled the plug.


Reds boss Jurgen Klopp remains a firm admirer of the France international and it remains to be seen if he would steer Liverpool into the race to rival Chelsea if the Blues do make a move for Fekir.

Hazard has made no secret of his desire to join Real Madrid and Conte is keen to welcome him to the Bernabeu.

Whether Los Blancos intend to make their move in January or in the summer is unclear.
 