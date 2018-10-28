Chelsea Manager Displeased With This One Thing Despite Comfortable Win Over Burnley

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri has revealed his disappointment after Olivier Giroud failed to get on the scoresheet in the win against Burnley on Sunday afternoon.



The Blues hardly broke a sweat as they controlled the game at Turf Moor and put four goals past Burnley without a reply.











Alvaro Morata opened the scoring before goals from Ross Barkley, Willian, and Ruben Loftus-Cheek in the second half made the scoreline one-sided.



Sarri said he was pleased with the team’s performance after a tough opening 10 minutes, but expected Giroud to get on the scoresheet as well.





After the game, Sarri told Sky Sports: "For 10 minutes it was difficult at the beginning but then we played very well.



"I am very happy for Alvaro Morata and Loftus-Cheek again. I am disappointed for Giroud because today I thought he could score.



"He needs to score.



"At the end, everything is OK.



"We played very well in full control of the match for the last 80 minutes."



Giroud could have made it right in the end, but his shot went over the bar. The Frenchman has featured in 11 games for Chelsea this season, but is yet to find the back of the net.



Chelsea moved to within two points of Liverpool with the win and could stay in second place if Manchester City lose to Tottenham Hotspur on Monday.