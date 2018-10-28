Futile To Talk of Paul Pogba Return, Juventus Vice-President Says

Follow @insidefutbol





Juventus vice-president Pavel Nedved has played down talk of a potential reunion with Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba.



Pogba has been unsettled at Manchester United as reports of a rift with manager Jose Mourinho have done the rounds.











A few weeks ago, Pogba and Mourinho were seen having a disagreement at the training ground over a social media post that was posted by Pogba during the defeat to Derby County in the EFL Cup. Pogba was then stripped of his role as vice-captain.



Juventus, Pogba’s previous club, signed Cristiano Ronaldo in the transfer window and have been linked with a move to re-sign the French international.





Speaking about Pogba to Sky Italia, Nedved said he it would be wonderful if they could have the World Cup winner in their squad.



Nedved also said the club will be alert in the transfer window, but insisted that as Pogba is at Manchester United, there is little point discussing a swoop.



“I think Pogba is one of the best players in the world, so it would be wonderful [if he came back], but he is at Manchester [United] and therefore talking about it is futile.



“We are alert in the transfer market, but January is a long way away”, Nedved said.



Manchester United paid £89.3m to sign Paul Pogba from Juventus in 2016, a transfer record fee at the time.



The Frenchman has managed to score five goals in all competitions for Manchester United so far this season.