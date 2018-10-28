I Learn When I Watch Tottenham Hotspur – Pep Guardiola

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has revealed that Tottenham Hotpsur are one of his favourite teams to watch in the Premier League and claims he learns from Spurs.



The Premier League champions will travel to Wembley for their next assignment in the league against Tottenham in what promises to be an entertaining clash on Monday night.











The corresponding fixture produced a 3-1 win for Manchester City last season, but Tottenham have been tipped to nevertheless offer the Citizens a stern test on Monday.



Guardiola, who guided Manchester City to a record points tally during the 2017/18 season, revealed that Spurs are one of his favourite teams to watch and insisted that he tries to learn from them while watching them play in certain games.





The Spaniard also added that Spurs have been unlucky during their disappointing run in the Champions League this season and claimed that they were maybe better than their opponents during that run.



"We saw the game against Inter Milan in the Champions League and the last game at PSV Eindhoven and they were not worse than their opponents – I'd say they were better”, Guardiola told a press conference.



"They are one of the teams I like to watch the most.



"I learn when I watch them.



"They have a lot of international players and their base is from the English national team.



"They have a young team, a good 'keeper and good strikers. They have everything to be there."



Tottenham did not sign a single player in the summer transfer window and were hoping to host Manchester City in their new stadium, but it is not yet complete..

