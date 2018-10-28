XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

28/10/2018 - 10:48 GMT

It Was Only Little Handball – Former Leeds Star Pleased With Nottingham Forest Draw

 




Former Leeds United midfielder Andy Couzens claimed that the Whites deserved a little bit of luck for their second half performance against Nottingham Forest and joked it was only just a ‘little handball’ from Kemar Roofe.

Marcelo Bielsa’s men salvaged a late point at Elland Road through a controversial equaliser from Roofe, who helped the ball over the line with his arm to mean a 1-1 result in the Championship game.




Nottingham Forest were left to rue their torrid luck as they suffered a scandalous late blow with just eight minutes remaining on the clock, and Aitor Karanka’s men failed to make it three away wins in a row in the Championship.

The Whites did not have a lot to show for their possession, but an urgency in the second half, coupled with a bit of luck, helped them avoid defeat after Jack Robinson had given the visitors an early lead.
 


Couzens, who came up through the academy at Leeds, says that the Whites deserved a bit of luck for their second half performance and insisted that it was only a “little handball” in the end.

“Yesterday’s game I thought first half was poor but we definitely deserved something out of the game after the second half that was lol leeds and it was only a little hand ball wasn’t it, finally we get some luck at Elland Road #mot #leeds”, Couzens wrote on Twitter.


Leeds are now eleventh in the Championship form table taken over the last six games, with nine points collected from a possible 18.
 