It’s Why I Signed Him – Jack Ross Not Surprised By Sunderland Star’s Form

Follow @insidefutbol





Sunderland manager Jack Ross says that he expected Jon McLaughlin to step up for the Black Cats and stressed that was the reason he snapped up the shot-stopper in the summer.



McLaughlin, who made the switch to Wearside from Hearts on a free transfer in the summer, impressed during Sunderland’s 3-0 win over Southend United in League One on Saturday.











The 31-year-old was determined to keep a clean sheet against Chris Powell’s men and caught the eye with a number of impressive saves as the hosts extended their unbeaten run to seven league games.



Sunderland, who have a game in hand on the teams above them, are now just three points adrift of league leaders Portsmouth as they continue to push further forward in the race for promotion.





Ross is not surprised by his goalkeeper's heroics as he expected McLaughlin to step up and perform for Sunderland this season.



“I expect him to, that is why I brought him to the club”, Ross was quoted as saying by the Sunderland Echo.



“To have success you need to have a goalkeeper who makes big saves.



"Jon is that and he will keep getting better and improving with us.



“The most pleasing thing is he is now getting those rewards with clean sheets.



“Defenders and goalkeepers pride themselves on it.



"His determination to make sure he didn’t concede was evident.”



Sunderland will next face struggling Plymouth Argyle at Home Park on Saturday before their FA Cup first round clash with Port Vale.

