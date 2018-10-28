I’ve Been Attracted To Rangers For Very, Very Long Time – Steven Gerrard On Job Decision

Follow @insidefutbol





Steven Gerrard has revealed what convinced him to take over as Rangers manager and leave the comfort of a job with Liverpool's U18s behind, ahead of the Gers’ Scottish League Cup semi-final against Aberdeen later today.



Gerrard was named Rangers manager in May this year and has since helped the side qualify for the Europa League group stages, and make the semi-final of the League Cup.











Saturday marked a year since Gerrard was in charge of the Liverpool U18 side that faced their Rangers counterparts at Ibrox and beat them 4-1.



Gerrard revealed that Rangers’ history helped make his mind up about taking the job and not just that night on the touchline with the U18 side.





Speaking to Rangers TV, Gerrard said when asked if his visit with Liverpool pushed him to take the job: “No. Just the club the badge, the success, the history the size, the club, the opportunity; they were the things that attracted me to Rangers.



“I’ve been attracted to Rangers for a very, very long time and it was not just one night standing on the side. But I did enjoy that night.”



Rangers are yet to lose a game in the cup competitions so far this season and are two wins away from lifting the Scottish League Cup.



Gerrard’s side could set up a blockbuster final with Celtic if the Hoops prevail in their semi-final clash against Hearts.