Jurgen Klopp Welcomes Extended Time To Recover For Arsenal Clash

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has admitted that he is pleased with having no midweek game to prepare for, before the Reds' trip to the Emirates to face Arsenal next Saturday in the Premier League.



The Reds registered a comfortable 4-1 win over Cardiff City at Anfield on Saturday to move three points clear at the summit of the Premier League table.











Mohamed Salah opened the scoring for the hosts before goals from Sadio Mane (two) and Xherdan Shaqiri put the game beyond any doubt, despite Callum Paterson becoming the first opposition player to score a league goal at Anfield since February.



Liverpool’s exit from the EFL Cup last month means that they won’t be involved in a midweek game, unlike some of their rivals, ahead of the trip to face Arsenal.





Klopp admitted that he is pleased to have a break and insisted that some of his international players haven’t felt what it feels like to not play a game every three days for some time.



“Now we have time to recover – first time for a lot of the boys that they don’t play in three days again”, Klopp said in a press conference.



“Our international players haven’t had that since I don’t know when.



"So we will use the time to recover and prepare for the Arsenal game, which will be another nice challenge.”



Liverpool can keep top spot in the league table if Manchester City fail to beat Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley on Monday.

