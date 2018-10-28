Leeds United Didn’t Test Our Goalkeeper, We Deserved Win – Aitor Karanka

Follow @insidefutbol





Nottingham Forest manager Aitor Karanka insists that his team deserved to win the game against Leeds United on Saturday evening and says that he can’t remember the Forest goalkeeper making many saves.



The Tricky Trees conceded a controversial late equaliser from Kemar Roofe as they were held to a 1-1 draw at Elland Road after Jack Robinson had put the visitors ahead on Saturday in the Championship.











Karanka’s men grabbed an early lead through Robinson, who scored his first goal for the club, but Roofe restored parity between the two sides from an equaliser which he appeared to have touched over the line in the 82nd minute.



The visitors had done a commendable job of soaking up pressure up until the controversial moment and the decision that allowed the goal to stand angered Forest.





Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa insisted that his men deserved the win and dominated, but Karanka says that Costel Pantilimon did not have a lot of saves to make despite the hosts dominating the majority of possession.



“I think we deserved to win because I don’t remember a lot of chances for them”, Karanka told his post match press conference.



“It is true that they had the ball but I don’t remember many saves from Costel.



“Maybe we could have had a few more chances and maybe scored a second goal, but even with 1-0, they had the ball but they didn’t create a lot of chances.”



The result meant that Leeds slipped down to second in the table while Nottingham Forest maintain seventh place with 23 points from their 15 games so far this season.

