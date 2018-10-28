Manchester City and Tottenham Linked Teenager Pledges Loyalty To Marseille

Follow @insidefutbol





Marseille youngster Boubacar Kamara, who has been linked with Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur, has given the Ligue 1 side a boost by declaring he has no interest in a move abroad.



The 18-year-old central defender, who has made eight appearances in Ligue 1 for Marseille this season, has been tipped for big things.











His potential has seen clubs outside France show interest and Kamara has been linked with Premier League pair Tottenham and Manchester City, who could surely offer him a lucrative contract to quit Marseille.



But Kamara has given his suitors no encouragement and declared his loyalty to the French giants.





"It is always good that clubs are interested in you, but today, I do not have my head away [from the club] or abroad", Kamara said on Canal Football Club.



"I am focused on OM and I do not see anything else."



And Kamara has claimed he wants to stay at Marseille for as long as he can.



"For now I've been through all the groups at Marseille and if I can continue, I will continue.



"I do not know what the future is, but for me, the goal is to stay for as long as possible", the 18-year-old added.



Kamara has represented France at several youth levels and Marseille have the centre-back locked down on a contract until the summer of 2020.



He made 14 appearances in all competitions for Marseille last season.

