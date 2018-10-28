Mauricio Pochettino Has Had Chances To Leave – Tottenham Hotspur Legend

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur legend Osvaldo Ardiles has insisted that Mauricio Pochettino could already left Spurs if he had wanted to, but insists he is happy to stay at the club despite interest from suitors.



Pochettino, who has attracted interest from Real Madrid recently due to the misery piled on Julen Lopetegui, has helped Tottenham come on leaps and bounds since his appointment in 2014.











The Argentinean did not manage to make a single signing over the summer transfer window, but has still managed to help Spurs to a decent start in the Premier League, despite their tough luck in Europe.



Ardiles, who had stints in north London both as a player and manager, insisted that Pochettino could have left by now and the fact that he has not shows he is happy at Spurs.





"For me he doesn't need to tell me because I know exactly how he feels”, Ardiles told Football.London.



"He's had opportunities in the past to move but he doesn't want to move.