Not Many Teams Will Beat Leeds United There – Nottingham Forest Star Frustrated

Follow @insidefutbol





Nottingham Forest defender Jack Robinson feels it was frustrating not to come away with all three points from Elland Road, in the aftermath of his side's 1-1 draw, as he thinks not many teams will beat Leeds United on their home patch and Forest had a golden opportunity to do so.



The Tricky Trees took the lead in the 11th minute of the game and saw off a wave of Leeds attacks before a controversial goal by Kemar Roofe, where he helped the ball into the net with his arm, restored parity.











Leeds saw plenty of the ball and had a total of 18 attempts, but the Nottingham Forest defence did well keep their slender one-goal lead until the 81st minute.



Robinson said a win at Leeds could have boosted the morale of the whole team as Elland Road is a tough place to visit for away teams and he is sure the Whites will not often lose there.





"It is just so disappointing as if we would have got three points here it would have boosted the confidence of the whole team, especially at a place like Elland Road.



“It is a tough place to come and many teams will come here and won't win and it was a big opportunity for us", Robinson told the club’s official website.



Leeds pressed for the equaliser in the second half and following the draw now sit in second place in the Championship standings.



Nottingham Forest, however, remained seventh in the league table as results elsewhere went in their favour.



Aitor Karanka’s side will now turn their attention to the EFL Cup next as they take on Burton this Tuesday.