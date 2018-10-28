XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

28/10/2018 - 18:56 GMT

PHOTO: Can’t Wait To Return And Make More Memories, Says Liverpool Starlet




Liverpool and England U19 attacker Rhian Brewster has said he cannot wait to get back on the pitch and reflected on the England U17 team’s World Cup winning journey in 2017.

The young lions lifted the FIFA U17 World Cup in India on this day last year and Brewster played a key role in the team, finishing as the tournament’s leading goalscorer with eight goals.




Brewster’s Liverpool career has been affected by injuries as he went under the knife to repair his ankle ligaments earlier this year.

The attacker is not expected to return to training until December this year, but posted a photo of himself celebrating the World Cup triumph with several of his team-mates.
 


Brewster wrote on Twitter, “One year ago today we won the World Cup with an unbelievable England team, can’t wait to get back on the pitch and make more memories!”

Once fit, Brewster will hope to follow in the footsteps of Trent Alexander-Arnold – an academy graduate who broke into the Liverpool first team and has performed consistently to become a regular in the right-back role.


The starlet is highly rated and is under contract with Liverpool until the summer of 2023.
 