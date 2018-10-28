XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

28/10/2018 - 18:46 GMT

PHOTO: We’ve Not Hit Top Gear Yet, Leeds United Star Warns Rivals




Leeds United defender Pontus Jansson has warned the Whites' Championship rivals that they have not yet hit gear, following their 1-1 draw against Nottingham Forest.

The Whites have had a good start to the season and find themselves second in the Championship table, two points behind Sheffield United.




Expectations were high when Marcelo Bielsa was announced as Leeds head coach and the team have not failed in delivering the results that have left the fans dreaming of a top flight return.

Leeds suffered a setback in their last outing against Nottingham Forest as they had to rely on a controversial Kemar Roofe equaliser to snatch a point late on.
 


Jansson, however, was quick in putting the disappointment of dropping two points behind him and said the team will only get better as they are yet to hit top gear.

The Swede wrote on Twitter: “Not the result we wanted but second half showed what this team are made off. [sic]


"We hate to lose, we fight until the last minute and we haven’t been even close to our max yet, but second in the table.”

Leeds have managed just two wins in their last six Championship games and will look to improve that run when they take on Wigan Athletic next weekend.

 