06 October 2016

28/10/2018 - 12:31 GMT

Ross Barkley Starts – Chelsea Team vs Burnley Confirmed

 




Fixture: Burnley vs Chelsea
Competition: Premier League
Kick-off: 13:30 (UK time)

Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri has selected his side and substitutes for this afternoon's Premier League clash at Turf Moor against Burnley.

The Blues manager saw his men ease to a comfortable win in the Europa League over BATE Borisov in midweek and will be keen for his side to take all three points from their trip north.




Sarri has Kepa between the sticks, while in defence he opts for the central pairing of Antonio Rudiger and David Luiz. In midfield, the Italian plays Jorginho, N'Golo Kante and Ross Barkley, while Willian, Alvaro Morata and Pedro are the attacking threats.

The Chelsea boss has options to make changes from the bench if needed against Burnley, including Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Olivier Giroud.

Eden Hazard misses out through injury.

 


Chelsea Team vs Burnley

Kepa, Azpilicueta, Ruidger, Luiz, Alonso, Kante, Jorginho, Barkley, Willian, Morata, Pedro

Substitutes: Caballero, Cahill, Zappacosta, Fabregas, Kovacic, Loftus-Cheek, Giroud
 