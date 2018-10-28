This Is What’s Pushing Us On – Everton Star On Key Improvement Factor

Follow @insidefutbol





Michael Keane believes the competition for places at Everton is pushing the players to do better this season.



The Toffees have had a mixed start to their league campaign and are eighth in the Premier League table with 15 points from nine games ahead of their meeting with Manchester United this afternoon.











Keane, who joined Everton from Burnley, is among six centre-backs for manager Marco Silva to choose from, but he has started in seven of Everton’s nine league games so far this season.



Silva seems to have found his preferred centre-back pairing as Keane and Kurt Zouma have started several games together this season.





But, summer signing Yerry Mina could push the duo when he is fit and Keane explained that the squad strength is getting the best out of the players.



Keane told Everton’s official website: “Everton is a great place to be right now – we’ve got a massive squad and a lot of competition for places and that brings the best out of players.



“I think that’s one of the main things that’s pushing me on and pushing all the lads on to do better.”



Everton’s next fixture is against Manchester United at Old Trafford this afternoon and the Toffees may have to be at the top of their game to come away with anything.

