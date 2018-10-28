XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

28/10/2018 - 12:18 GMT

Tom Rogic Starts – Celtic Team vs Hearts Confirmed

 




Fixture: Hearts vs Celtic
Competition: Scottish League Cup
Kick-off: 13:30 (UK time)

Celtic have confirmed their team and substitutes to take on Craig Levein's Hearts side at Murrayfield in a Scottish League Cup semi-final tie this afternoon.

Brendan Rodgers has seen his side come in for criticism this season and they slipped to defeat away at RB Leipzig in the Europa League on Thursday in a game which saw fresh questions raised over their ability to compete at European level.




The Celtic manager will be keen to book a final spot in what would be a confidence booster, but is without captain Scott Brown and striker Leigh Griffiths, while Dedryck Boyata is suspended.

Rodgers has Scott Bain between the sticks, while at the back he goes with the centre-back pairing of Kristoffer Ajer and Filip Benkovic. Tom Rogic slots into midfield with Eboue Kouassi and Olivier Ntcham, while James Forrest and Callum McGregor support Odsonne Edouard.

If the Celtic boss needs to make changes then he can look to his bench, where options available include Jonny Hayes and Scott Sincair.

 


Celtic Team vs Hearts

Bain, Lustig, Ajer, Benkovic, Tierney, Kouassi, Rogic, Ntcham, Forrest, McGregor, Edouard

Substitutes: Gordon, Hendry, Sinclair, Hayes, Morgan, Christie, Ralston
 