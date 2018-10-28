Tom Rogic Starts – Celtic Team vs Hearts Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Hearts vs Celtic

Competition: Scottish League Cup

Kick-off: 13:30 (UK time)



Celtic have confirmed their team and substitutes to take on Craig Levein's Hearts side at Murrayfield in a Scottish League Cup semi-final tie this afternoon.



Brendan Rodgers has seen his side come in for criticism this season and they slipped to defeat away at RB Leipzig in the Europa League on Thursday in a game which saw fresh questions raised over their ability to compete at European level.











The Celtic manager will be keen to book a final spot in what would be a confidence booster, but is without captain Scott Brown and striker Leigh Griffiths, while Dedryck Boyata is suspended.



Rodgers has Scott Bain between the sticks, while at the back he goes with the centre-back pairing of Kristoffer Ajer and Filip Benkovic. Tom Rogic slots into midfield with Eboue Kouassi and Olivier Ntcham, while James Forrest and Callum McGregor support Odsonne Edouard.



If the Celtic boss needs to make changes then he can look to his bench, where options available include Jonny Hayes and Scott Sincair.



Celtic Team vs Hearts



Bain, Lustig, Ajer, Benkovic, Tierney, Kouassi, Rogic, Ntcham, Forrest, McGregor, Edouard



Substitutes: Gordon, Hendry, Sinclair, Hayes, Morgan, Christie, Ralston

