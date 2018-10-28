Umar Sadiq Starts – Rangers Team vs Aberdeen Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Aberdeen vs Rangers

Competition: Scottish League Cup

Kick-off: 16:30 (UK time)



Rangers have confirmed their team and substitutes to lock horns with Derek McInnes' Aberdeen side in a Scottish League Cup semi-final tie at Hampden Park this afternoon.



The Gers know that beating Aberdeen would set up a final meeting with fierce rivals Celtic in early December and boss Steven Gerrard will be keen for his men to make no mistake.











Gerrard must do without the services of their two first choice strikers as Alfredo Morelos is suspended and Kyle Lafferty is cup-tied.



Rangers have the experienced Allan McGregor in goal, while in defence Gerrard opts for the centre-back pairing of Joe Worrall and Connor Goldson. Lassana Coulibaly and Ryan Jack slot into midfield with Ovie Ejaria, while Daniel Candeias and Ryan Kent support Umar Sadiq.



If Gerrard needs to make changes he can look to his bench, where options available include Andy Halliday and Scott Arfield.



Rangers Team vs Aberdeen



McGregor, Tavernier, Worrall, Goldson, Flanagan, Coulibaly, Jack, Ejaria, Candeias, Kent, Sadiq



Substitutes: Foderingham, Katic, Halliday, Rossiter, Grezda, Middleton, Arfield

