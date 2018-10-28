XRegister
06 October 2016

28/10/2018 - 09:20 GMT

We Said We’d Fight And We Did – West Ham Midfielder On Leicester Draw




Declan Rice feels West Ham United showed good fight to come away with a point from the King Power Stadium after the 1-1 draw against Leicester City.

The Hammers took the lead through Fabian Balbuena’s header in the 30th minute, but were reduced to ten men when Mark Noble was sent off for a dangerous challenge on Wilfried Ndidi only eight minutes later.




The away side held on with the numerical disadvantage for long periods and frustrated the hosts with some dogged defending.

But just when it looked like the Hammers would come away with a point, a late Ndidi strike looped off Balbuena to find the back of the net and give Leicester a point.
 


Rice admitted that while the late goal was tough to take, the team will try to build on the result after a gritty display.

“After Nobes [Noble] was sent off in the first half, to hang on like we did only for them to score in the 89th minute is gutting, but we’ll take the point as this is always a hard place to come to and we were excellent with ten men”, he told the club’s official website.


“We dug in and we said at half time that we would have to go out and fight for everything.

“That’s what we did – the amount of times they were caught offside and the amount of second balls we won showed that”, Rice added.

With the point, West Ham moved above Burnley in the Premier League table, but their winless run stretched to three games.

 