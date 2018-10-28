XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

28/10/2018 - 15:58 GMT

We’re In Title Race To Stay, Booms Chelsea Star As Burnley Crushed




Ross Barkley believes Chelsea’s win 4-0 against Burnley on Sunday afternoon shows they can compete with Liverpool and Manchester City for the Premier League title.

The Blues, donning their bright yellow away kit, eased past Burnley and leap-frogged Manchester City to second spot in the Premier League table in the process.




Although Manchester City have a game in hand, Chelsea’s unbeaten start to the season and their recent goal-glut has convinced Barkley that they can challenge for the title.

Barkley had another outstanding game as he scored one and provided two assists against Burnley. The strike made it two goals in as many games after his late equaliser against Manchester United.
 


Speaking after the game, Barkley said on Sky Sports: "We put in a top drawer performance today. We are growing, we have momentum game by game and we can continue to improve.

"I am made up with how things are going, we are chipping in with the goals.


"I believe we can stay in the title race."

Alvaro Morata scored the opener in the 22nd minute before Barkley found the back of the net in the 57th minute.

A third goal by Willian more or less sealed the win, before Ruben Loftus-Cheek came on to add the cherry on top in injury time.

 