We’re In Title Race To Stay, Booms Chelsea Star As Burnley Crushed

Ross Barkley believes Chelsea’s win 4-0 against Burnley on Sunday afternoon shows they can compete with Liverpool and Manchester City for the Premier League title.



The Blues, donning their bright yellow away kit, eased past Burnley and leap-frogged Manchester City to second spot in the Premier League table in the process.











Although Manchester City have a game in hand, Chelsea’s unbeaten start to the season and their recent goal-glut has convinced Barkley that they can challenge for the title.



Barkley had another outstanding game as he scored one and provided two assists against Burnley. The strike made it two goals in as many games after his late equaliser against Manchester United.





Speaking after the game, Barkley said on Sky Sports: "We put in a top drawer performance today. We are growing, we have momentum game by game and we can continue to improve.



"I am made up with how things are going, we are chipping in with the goals.



"I believe we can stay in the title race."



Alvaro Morata scored the opener in the 22nd minute before Barkley found the back of the net in the 57th minute.



A third goal by Willian more or less sealed the win, before Ruben Loftus-Cheek came on to add the cherry on top in injury time.