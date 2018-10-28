XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

28/10/2018 - 10:56 GMT

We’re Team For The Future – Tottenham Hotspur Legend Optimistic




Tottenham Hotspur legend Ossie Ardilles feels Spurs are a team for the future and it is simply a question of time before they make their mark.

Tottenham have received a lot of flak in the media for not being able to launch their new stadium on time.




The club recently announced that they will play out the remaining home games of 2018 at Wembley and are yet to confirm the first fixture that will be played at the new stadium.

Ardilles, who made more than 200 appearances for the North London outfit, said everyone at the club is working hard.
 


"At the moment everybody is working incredibly hard on it. It's just a question of time,” Ardiles told Football.london.

“Of course we have been a little bit disappointed that it's [the new stadium] not ready when it was going to be, but we need to wait just a little bit more and it will be there.”


Ardilles also hailed the squad Mauricio Pochettino has managed to assemble and feels they are a team for the future.

"It's very clear that Tottenham is a team for the future.

"We have a wonderful squad, a wonderful training ground and we're going to have the best stadium in the world for football.

“We have a great, great manager so everything is looking very, very rosy right now."

Despite making their best ever start to a Premier League season, results in the Champions League and the stadium delay have made more headlines.

But Pochettino’s side have the perfect opportunity to silence a few critics when they take on Manchester City this Monday.

A win, coupled with favourable results elsewhere, could take Spurs up to second in the Premier League table.

 