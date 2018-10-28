We’ve Got To Produce On Wednesday – Rangers Star Keen To Respond From Cup Exit

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers captain James Tavernier has stressed the Gers need to respond on Wednesday night after their loss against Aberdeen.



Steven Gerrard's men started as favourites to see off Aberdeen at Hampden Park and book a spot in the final of the Scottish League Cup against rivals Celtic in early December.











Rangers dominated possession, but struggled to fashion clear openings and fell behind with eleven minutes left when Aberdeen made the most of a set piece.



The Gers rallied, but were unable to respond and slipped out of the cup, with Aberdeen securing their place in the final.





Tavenier admits that not reaching the final is not good enough for Rangers and believes the Gers now need to respond on Wednesday night when they host Kilmarnock in the Scottish Premiership.



"I can only apologise to the fans on behalf of the boys for the supporters who have come in numbers", he said on Rangers TV.



"They filled out the stadium; we had the majority of the fans here and the fans who are watching at home.



"It is not good enough not being in the final and to concede a goal like that is not good enough for Rangers.



"We have got to produce something on Wednesday now."



While Rangers have made an impact in Europe, reaching the Europa League group stage and giving themselves every chance of reaching the last 32, their domestic performances have left much to be desired for the Gers faithful.



The Ibrox outfit sit only fifth in the Scottish top flight.

