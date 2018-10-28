You Struggled To Handle Kemar Roofe – Leeds United Continue To Troll Nottingham Forest

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United have continued to troll Nottingham Forest following Kemar Roofe's controversial goal against Aitor Karanka's men by saying the Tricky Trees found it tough to handle the striker.



With Forest leading 1-0 and the game heading into the last ten minutes, Karanka looked to have found the perfect game plan for victory at Elland Road.











But Roofe got his arm to a cross with eight minutes left and against all expectations a goal was given, despite the protests of the Nottingham Forest players, as it ended 1-1.



Roofe admitted after the match that the ball had hit his hand and Forest were left angered at only leaving Elland Road with a point.



📺 | Two goals in two games for @roofe39 this week, as Forest struggled to handle the #LUFC striker in yesterday’s 1-1 draw. Watch our 90 in 90 highlights now… pic.twitter.com/u0J6TGrlUM — Leeds United (@LUFC) October 28, 2018



Following the game Leeds' official Twitter account wrote that: "Kemar Roofe's late equaliser hands #LUFC a valuable point against Forest."



And they continued to troll Nottingham Forest on Sunday when putting up a video of highlights.



Along with the video, Leeds' Twitter account wrote: "Two goals in two games for @roofe39 this week, as Forest struggled to handle the #LUFC striker in yesterday’s 1-1 draw. Watch our 90 in 90 highlights now…"



Nottingham Forest fans have been keen for action to be taken against Roofe for his handball, but it appears there is little that will be done following the incident.



Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa said after the match he felt his side deserved all three points.

