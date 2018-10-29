Amiens Hitman On Leeds United’s Radar Looking At Long Term Injury Absence

Follow @insidefutbol





Amiens striker Moussa Konate, who was linked with Leeds United in the summer transfer window, has suffered an injury which means he may need surgery and be sidelined by the time the January transfer window opens.



Leeds were claimed to be watching Konate closely in the summer and were even linked with a possible £6m bid to take the striker to Elland Road.











The Whites could bolster their squad in the new year if they are in the promotion hunt, but Konate may be out of the picture for clubs looking for a striker.



Konate suffered an injury during Amiens' 2-1 defeat at home against Nantes on Saturday and is claimed to have a tear or a muscular disinsertion of the left adductor.





According to French daily Le Courrier Picard, Konate may well need to go under the knife and if he does he is looking at being out of action for a minimum of three months.



As such, any side may be unlikely to try and sign him in the January transfer window.



Konate, 25, has scored three goals in eleven Ligue 1 appearances for Amiens so far this season.



A Senegal international who played at the World Cup in the summer, Amiens have Konate under contract until 2021.

