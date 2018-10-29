Back To Earth, Arsenal Were Never In Title Race, Former Premier League Star Says

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Chelsea star Craig Burley insists that Arsenal were never in the Premier League title race to begin with, after their winning run ended on Sunday, and feels it would be a great campaign for the Gunners if they can secure a top four finish this season.



Unai Emery’s men failed to win for the first time in 11 games across all competitions after they were held to a 2-2 draw by Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park in the Premier League.











The Gunners seemed to have reignited their credentials for the title after playing an attractive brand of football in some of their games, while also outscoring their opponents at will.



Despite Arsenal’s good run of form in recent weeks, Burley says for him the Gunners were never in the title race.





Burley also insisted that it will be a good season for the north London giants if Emery can help them secure a top four finish by the end of the campaign.



“Arsenal with eleven straight wins, that winning streak is over, but on a positive note the unbeaten run continues”, Burley said on ESPN FC.



“It was 2-2, it was disappointing in the end, but when Granit Xhaka gave that penalty away, the inevitable, [Wilfried] Zaha against a player out of position was always a danger.



“So that’s a disappointment from Unai Emery and Arsenal’s point of view, but it has been a great run and I think a little bit back down to earth with one or two who were saying ‘Are Arsenal in the title race?’.



“Arsenal, in my opinion, were never in this title race as good as that run was.



"If they get in the top four, it’s been a great season.”



The Gunners continue to remain in fourth place in the table with 22 points, ahead of Tottenham Hotspur, who have a game in hand against Manchester City, which comes this evening.

