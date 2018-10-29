XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

29/10/2018 - 12:10 GMT

Blackpool Boss Issues Arsenal With Warning Ahead of EFL Cup Tie




Blackpool manager Terry McPhillips has warned Arsenal that his team will put their surprise League One defeat behind them and push the Gunners hard in their upcoming EFL Cup fixture.

Fleetwood ended Blackpool’s 11-game unbeaten league run with a 3-2 win on Saturday and moved above the Seasiders’ in the League One table.




McPhillips said the game against Arsenal might have been a distraction for the Blackpool players, but feels his side should have done better.

The Blackpool boss now insists his team will be up for the Arsenal tie as they have nothing to lose against the more recognised Premier League side.
 


“We’ll dust ourselves down and go again for what is a good occasion on Wednesday", McPhillips was quoted saying by Blackpool Gazette.

We’ll have a right good go. We’ve got nothing to lose.


"It’s football. We’ll try to win every game if we can, but if we can’t we’ll try to draw them."

Arsenal failed to win for the first time after 11 wins in a row as they were held to a 2-2 draw by Crystal Palace on Sunday at Selhurst Park.

Blackpool will not have too many fond memories of their last trip to the Emirates as they were beaten 6-0 by the Gunners.

 