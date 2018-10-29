Chelsea Youth Boss Says 16-Year-Old’s Progress Is Big Plus

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea development squad manager Joe Edwards has praised Faustino Anjorin’s performance against Brighton despite the Blues' 3-2 defeat.



The young Blues were 3-0 down before making the scoreline look less one-sided as they fell to their third defeat in five games at home this season.











Three goals down in the second half, Edwards’ side gave themselves some hope as Billy Gilmour pulled one back before the 16-year-old Anjorin further reduced the deficit.



The flurry wasn’t enough in the end, but Edwards was impressed with Anjorin, who was making his development squad debut.





Edwards told Chelsea’s official website after the game: “Some standout positives were Conor Gallagher coming on and having a really positive impact from the bench, and also that a player of Tino Anjorin’s age has got his development squad debut and capped it off with a goal.



“He came on and really showed his quality so that’s a big plus for a player still only 16-years-old.”



Anjorin was part of Jody Morris’ Chelsea U18 title-winning squad and has made good progress in the last year.



A versatile player who can play in defence and midfield, Anjorin captained the England U15 and the U16 side before making his way into the Chelsea development squad.