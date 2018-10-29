XRegister
X
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

29/10/2018 - 19:03 GMT

Christian Eriksen and Dele Alli On Bench – Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Manchester City Confirmed

 




Fixture: Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City
Competition: Premier League
Kick-off: 20:00 (UK time)

Tottenham Hotspur have revealed their starting side and substitutes to roll out the red carpet and welcome champions Manchester City to Wembley for a Premier League fixture this evening.

Spurs sit in fifth spot in the standings, one point behind rivals Arsenal, but know beating the Citizens would move them up to third, ahead even of Pep Guardiola's men.




Danny Rose and Jan Vertonghen remain unavailable for manager Mauricio Pochettino to pick.

In goal, Pochettino trusts in Hugo Lloris, while at the back the centre-back pairing is between Toby Alderweireld and Davinson Sanchez. In midfield, the Argentine has Eric Dier and Mousa Dembele, while Moussa Sissoko also plays. Erik Lamela and Lucas Moura will bid to support Harry Kane.

If Pochettino wants to make changes then he can look to his bench, where options available include Christian Eriksen and Dele Alli.

 


Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Manchester City

Lloris (c), Trippier, Alderweireld, Sanchez, Davies, Dier, Dembele, Sissoko, Lamela, Lucas, Kane

Substitutes: Vorm, Aurier, Walker-Peters, Winks, Eriksen, Alli, Son
 