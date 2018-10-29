XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

29/10/2018 - 12:15 GMT

Frank Lampard Eases Pressure On Derby Ahead of Chelsea Trip




Derby County boss Frank Lampard has warned Chelsea that his side have nothing to lose at Stamford Bridge as no one expects the Rams to knock the Blues out of the EFL Cup.

The Rams pulled off an upset in the previous round where they beat Manchester United on penalties to set up a clash against Lampard’s old club Chelsea.




Derby were held to a 1-1 draw by Middlesbrough in their last Championship game, but remained in the playoff spots, as their good form continued.

Lampard is now relishing the chance to return to the club at which he became a legend, but is looking to take the pressure off his players, insisting no one expects the Rams to turn over Maurizio Sarri's men.
 


“Looking forward to it myself and looking forward to it as a team. We are playing pretty well and it’ll be a massive test for us”, he told RamsTV after the draw against Middlesbrough.

“We're not expected to win and that’s understandable because of the team Chelsea are, but we should try and enjoy it and give a good account of ourselves.”


Derby are unbeaten in their last five Championship games and are just four points behind league leaders Sheffield United.

Chelsea put four past Burnley in their last Premier League outing, and Derby are likely to have to play at the top of their game if they are to replicate the last round’s surprise result.

 