He’s One To Watch – Former Chelsea Midfielder Lauds Blues Star

Former Chelsea star Craig Burley thinks that Blues midfielder Ross Barkley is slowly feeling at home in west London under Maurizio Sarri and insists that he is one to watch out for this season.



Barkley became the first Englishman since Frank Lampard in 2013 to score in three consecutive Premier League games for Chelsea when he found the back of the net with a superb long-range effort during their 4-0 thumping of Burnley on Sunday.











The midfielder is reaping the rewards of a strong pre-season under Sarri and has quickly established himself as an integral member of the first team set-up in recent weeks.



The 24-year-old has come on leaps and bounds after an injury-hit season at Everton last year and is now starting to look increasingly fit and motivated at Stamford Bridge.





Burley admitted that Barkley is now feeling at home at such a big club as Chelsea and insisted that it will be interesting to keep a close eye on his development as the season moves forward.



“The big story is Ross Barkley”, Burley said on ESPN FC.



“Barkley was excellent in midfield, he’s fit, Sarri clearly likes him.



“We know he’s got talent and all of a sudden this guy looks at home at a big club like Chelsea and performing very, very well.



“He is going to be one to watch going forward”, he added.



Chelsea will next face Derby County in the fourth round of the EFL Cup at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday.

