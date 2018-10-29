XRegister
29/10/2018 - 11:25 GMT

His Link-up Play Is Just Brilliant – Ryan Christie Hails Celtic Team-mate

 




Celtic midfielder Ryan Christie has hailed team-mate Odsonne Edouard’s link up play as brilliant and admitted that the summer-recruit made life easier for him against Hearts on Sunday.

Christie guided Celtic to the Scottish League Cup final on Sunday when he played a crucial role in all the goals at Murrayfield as Brendan Rodgers’ men registered a 3-0 win over Hearts.




The midfielder replaced the injured Oliver Ntcham early on in the second half and won the penalty that Scott Sinclair converted to break the deadlock, while also playing a part in James Forrest’s goal before grabbing one for himself.

The 23-year-old, who spent the last two seasons on loan at Aberdeen, thanked his team-mates for making it easy for him to come in and make an impact in such a crucial game.
 


Christie acknowledged summer-recruit Edouard’s link up play was brilliant and admitted that life is easier playing alongside team-mates on the same wavelength.

“Odsonne never got his goal today but going forward and some of his link-up play was brilliant”, Christie told Celtic TV.


“It's easy for the likes of me to come in behind and keep feeding him in.

"The number of chances we created and the goals we scored showed our attacking threat.

“There was a lot of talk about us missing that at the start of the season, but it's fair to say we've got that back.

“We've found our rhythm and hopefully we can keep on top of that in the games to come.”

Celtic will next face Dundee in the Scottish Premiership on Wednesday before they meet Hearts again at Parkhead at the weekend.
 