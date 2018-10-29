I Can Handle It – Hoffenheim Star After Liverpool Scouts Watched Him

Follow @insidefutbol





TSG Hoffenheim midfielder Kerem Demirbay has insisted that he can handle the pressure of being monitored by scouts after talent spotters from Liverpool kept a close eye on him during his side's win over Stuttgart on Saturday.



Demirbay, who came on as a substitute in the 40th minute during Hoffenheim’s 4-0 win over Stuttgart, has emerged as a target for a number of Premier League clubs, including Liverpool.











The 25-year-old has made seven appearances across all competitions for Julian Nagelsmann’s side so far this season while also registering three assists.



The Germany international is closely being monitored by Liverpool as the Premier League outfit sent scouts to the game on Saturday to report back to Jurgen Klopp and co at Anfield.





Demirbay insisted that he can handle the pressure of being in the spotlight after it was made clear that the Premier League giants were keeping a close eye on him from the stands during the game.



"Of course, I can handle that [the pressure of playing in front of the scouts]”, Demirbay was quoted as saying by German outlet Fussball Transfers.



Hoffenheim have managed to tie Demirbay down to a contract that runs out in 2022, but it is believed that a potential move away from Germany cannot be completely ruled out if they are offered the right price for the player.



Demirbay, who represented both Turkey and Germany at U21 level, decided to play for Germany at senior level after making his debut for Joachim Low’s side last year.

