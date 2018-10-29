XRegister
29/10/2018 - 15:39 GMT

I Compare My Game To Luis Suarez and Radamel Falcao – Rangers Star

 




Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos believes that his playing style is similar to Luis Suarez and Radamel Falcao, despite him having been a true Lionel Messi fan during his formative years.

Morelos, who joined the Gers from HJK Helsinki in the summer of 2017, has been in scintillating form for the Old Firm giants since the appointment of Steven Gerrard at Ibrox.




The Colombian has been directly involved in 20 goals across all competitions so far this season, after scoring 12 goals and registering eight assists for Rangers.

Despite his disciplinary issues, Morelos has become a fan favourite at Ibrox and has the backing of Gerrard, who has not been shy of defending the youngster whenever required.
 


Morelos believes his game is similar to the likes of Falcao and Suarez, despite always having been a Messi fan during his upbringing in South America.

“Messi, always Messi”, Morelos told Rangers TV when he was asked about his favourite player.


“There are two [who I compare my game with] – Falcao and Suarez”, he added.

Morelos had to serve a suspension during Rangers’ Scottish League Cup semi-final loss to Aberdeen at Hampden Park on Sunday after he picked up two bookings in the previous games against Kilamrnock and Ayr United, respectively.
 