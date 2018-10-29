I Thought He Was Too Lightweight For Celtic – Bhoys Legend Pleased With Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Celtic goalkeeper Pat Bonner has praised Ryan Christie for returning to the Bhoys as a stronger player, following his impressive display against Hearts.



Christie came on as a half time substitute and had a hand in the opening two goals before scoring the third as Celtic ran out comfortable 3-0 winners in the Scottish League Cup semi-final.











Reflecting on Christie’s performance against Hearts, Bonner said the loan spell at Aberdeen the talent had, and the extra bit of work in the gym, has made him better prepared for the physical aspect of the game.



“He's filled out, much stronger than we saw as a young boy coming in. I always thought he was too lightweight to get into a Celtic team.





“Going out on loan, working with the first team probably in the gym on a constant basis.



“He's filling out into a young man that can handle himself physically at that level.



"He's got all the ability, but the physical strength, that strength has helped his quickness around the pitch. He slotted lovely into [Olivier] Ntcham's role”, Bonner said on BBC Radio Scotland's Sportsound.



Celtic dominated the second half against Hearts as three goals in 20 minutes sealed the game in their favour.



Scott Sinclair opened the scoring from the penalty spot before James Forrest doubled the lead for the Hoops.



Christie scored the third from outside the box with side-foot shot that was too good for Zdenek Zlamal.



The Hoops side will take on Aberdeen in the final as the Dons managed to beat Rangers by a slender 1-0 margin.