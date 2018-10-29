I’ve Got To Do This Against Crystal Palace – Tony Pulis

Follow @insidefutbol





Middlesbrough manager Tony Pulis has confirmed that he is planning to make a host of changes to his starting eleven when Boro face Crystal Palace in the fourth round of the EFL Cup on Wednesday.



Pulis will go head to head with his former employers on Wednesday to try and secure a place in the last eight of the EFL Cup when the two sides meet at the Riverside Stadium.











Middlesbrough have enjoyed a flying start to their Championship campaign under Pulis this season, but have suffered a dip in form that has seen them win just once in their last five league games.



Boro continue to remain in contention for promotion, in third place, but will now shift their focus to an inviting cup tie against Crystal Palace on Wednesday.





Pulis confirmed that he will make changes for the cup tie, while keeping in mind the fixture against another one of his former employers, Stoke City, on Saturday.



However, the Welshman insisted that he will make the changes carefully as he wants his team to do well and win the game for a place in the quarter-finals of the EFL Cup.



“The Palace game, I’ll make a lot of changes, I’ve got to do that”, Pulis was quoted as saying by Teesside Live.



“The players have had so many games and people forget about the international break.



"Some players have played for their countries in the heart of Europe.



“I’ll be looking at the team carefully although we want to do well and want to win the game.”



Middlesbrough played out a 1-1 draw with Derby County during their last outing in the Championship and will be aiming to boost their morale with victory over Crystal Palace.

