X
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

29/10/2018 - 19:01 GMT

Kevin De Bruyne On Bench – Manchester City Team vs Tottenham Hotspur Confirmed

 




Fixture: Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City
Competition: Premier League
Kick-off: 20:00 (UK time)

Manchester City have revealed their starting line-up and substitutes to lock horns with Mauricio Pochettino's Tottenham Hotspur side at Wembley.

With Liverpool's win over Cardiff City on Saturday, Pep Guardiola knows only victory at Spurs will be enough to put his team back on top of the Premier League table.




Guardiola goes with Ederson in goal, while in defence the former Barcelona coach selects Kyle Walker, John Stones, Aymeric Laporte and Benjamin Mendy.

Further up the pitch Manchester City boast Fernandinho, David Silva and Riyad Mahrez, while Bernardo Silva and Raheem Sterling also play. Sergio Aguero is up top.

If Guardiola needs to make changes then he has a bench full of options, including Gabriel Jesus and Kevin De Bruyne.

 


Manchester City Team vs Tottenham Hotspur

Ederson, Walker, Stones, Laporte, Mendy, Fernandinho, Silva (c), Mahrez, Bernardo, Sterling, Aguero

Substitutes: Muric, Kompany, De Bruyne, Sane, Otamendi, Jesus, Foden
 