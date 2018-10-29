Leeds United Confirm Extent of Defender’s Injury

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United have confirmed that defender Luke Ayling has injured his medial collateral ligament and is expected to be sidelined for two months.



The 27-year-old suffered from the injury on Saturday during the 1-1 draw against Nottingham Forest at Elland Road and had to be replaced by Tom Pearce in the 25th minute.











It has now been revealed that the defender now faces two months on the sidelines, though the club's head of medicine and performance Rob Price insists that he and his team will work to get him back on the pitch as soon as possible.



"We are all disappointed for Luke but the prognosis could have been worse, the injury to the ligament is isolated and the rest of his knee is fine which is encouraging", Price told Leeds' official website.





"It is our job now as a medical department to work closely with the player and get him back involved as soon as possible, stronger than ever.”



Ayling has enjoyed a strong start to the season, featuring in a total of 15 games in all competition,s and even adding to the scoresheet once.



Ayling joined the Whites from Bristol City in 2016 and has so far played in a total of 88 matches for the club.



He started his career at Premier League club Arsenal.

