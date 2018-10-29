Leeds United Name Strong U23 Side As First Team Stars Look For Minutes

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United left-back Barry Douglas has continued his recovery from injury by being named in the starting eleven for the Under-23s.



The young Whites are in action on Monday afternoon against Hull City and boss Carlos Corberan has named a strong team to tackle the Tigers.











Douglas, continuing to build up his fitness, starts, while young Jamie Shackleton, Jack Clarke and Ryan Edmondson, who are all around the first team squad, play.



Chelsea loan pair, goalkeeper Jamal Blackman and midfielder Lewis Baker, are also handed run-outs as senior team boss Marcelo Bielsa looks to keep their fitness up.





Striker Tyler Roberts, who had been playing in the senior team until Kemar Roofe got back to fitness, is also given the chance to clock up playing time for the Under-23s.



Meanwhile, defender Conor Shaughnessy will be looking to impress after being previously involved with the senior team, while winger Jack Harrison starts.



Leeds United Under-23s Team vs Hull City



Blackman, Gotts, Douglas, Shackleton, Shaughnessy, Davis, Clarke, Baker, Harrison, Edmondson, Roberts



Substitutes: Huffer, Nicell, Pearce, Diaz, Stevens

