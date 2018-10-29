Leeds United Sweating On Forward As Injury Strikes In U23 Game

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United are sweating on Ryan Edmondson after the forward suffered an injury blow this afternoon, being forced to leave the pitch after scoring the opener against Hull City U23s.



Edmondson gave the Leeds U23 side the lead, but left the pitch holding his thigh in the first half. His side did enough to pick up a 2-1 win.











The injury will come as bad news for the forward, who has been in and around the first team this season.



Edmondson has made one substitute appearance for the Leeds first team so far this season when he came on in the second half against Birmingham City in September.





The 17-year-old has made the matchday squad on four occasions, but has played just once this season.



Leeds head coach Marcelo Bielsa has had bad luck with injuries this season and will hope Edmondson’s injury is not a long-term one.



There was a bit of positive news for the club however as Barry Douglas returned to action in the U23 game, following his spell on the sidelines.