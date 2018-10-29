XRegister
29/10/2018 - 14:27 GMT

New Year Return Estimate For Injured Leeds United Pair

 




Leeds United are set to welcome back injured pair Patrick Bamford and Izzy Brown in January, it has been claimed.

The Whites splashed the cash to sign striker Bamford from fellow Championship side Middlesbrough in the summer transfer window, paying a fee of around £7m for his services.




However, Bamford picked up a cruciate ligament injury in September, putting him out of action.

Midfielder Brown meanwhile was signed from Chelsea while recovering from a knee ligament injury and was initially tipped to be ready to play in October.
 


That estimate was then pushed back to November.

But, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post, both Bamford and Brown are expected to return to action in January.


With the duo likely needing time to get up to speed, it remains to be seen whether Leeds will dip into the January transfer window.

Boss Marcelo Bielsa chose to go with a small squad in the summer, but if the Whites are in the promotion mix in the new year, the club could be tempted to invest.
 