XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

29/10/2018 - 15:08 GMT

Sunderland Spell Could Be My Pinnacle, Black Cats Star Feels

 




Sunderland goalkeeper Jon McLaughlin feels that his spell with the Black Cats could be the pinnacle of his career after being welcomed by both the fans and all at the club.

The 31-year-old joined the League One club in the summer this year after his contract with Scottish side Hearts expired at the end of last season.




He has since featured in all of his side's League One games, along with turning out in the EFL Cup.

The veteran, who has previously played for Bradford City and Burton Albion, insists that his Sunderland spell feels like the best part of his career.
 


McLaughlin also took time to insist that it is a great feeling for him to be considered part of a club of such high stature, with the added bonus being the acceptance he has got from both the fans and everyone else at the club.

“It’s starting to feel like it could be the pinnacle of my career, if you like”, McLaughlin was quoted as saying by the Chronicle.


“For a club of this size and stature, to feel at home and to be accepted by the fans and everyone at the club, and have that feeling is fantastic so early on.

"We have not achieved anything yet but the potential is there."

McLaughlin has so far conceded 13 goals in the league, while managing four clean sheets.
 