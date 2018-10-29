Sunderland Spell Could Be My Pinnacle, Black Cats Star Feels

Follow @insidefutbol





Sunderland goalkeeper Jon McLaughlin feels that his spell with the Black Cats could be the pinnacle of his career after being welcomed by both the fans and all at the club.



The 31-year-old joined the League One club in the summer this year after his contract with Scottish side Hearts expired at the end of last season.











He has since featured in all of his side's League One games, along with turning out in the EFL Cup.



The veteran, who has previously played for Bradford City and Burton Albion, insists that his Sunderland spell feels like the best part of his career.





McLaughlin also took time to insist that it is a great feeling for him to be considered part of a club of such high stature, with the added bonus being the acceptance he has got from both the fans and everyone else at the club.



“It’s starting to feel like it could be the pinnacle of my career, if you like”, McLaughlin was quoted as saying by the Chronicle.



“For a club of this size and stature, to feel at home and to be accepted by the fans and everyone at the club, and have that feeling is fantastic so early on.



"We have not achieved anything yet but the potential is there."



McLaughlin has so far conceded 13 goals in the league, while managing four clean sheets.

