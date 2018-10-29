This Year – Liverpool Star Oozes Confidence Over Ending Trophy Drought

Follow @insidefutbol





Xherdan Shaqiri feels Liverpool have the squad to compete with the best sides and end their trophy drought this year.



The Reds last won a major trophy in 2012 when they beat Cardiff City to lift the EFL Cup under Kenny Dalglish, but have lost four finals since then.











Jurgen Klopp’s side reached the Champions League final earlier this year, but were beaten by Real Madrid in Kyiv after Loris Karius made two horrendous goalkeeping errors.



Shaqiri joined the club during the last summer transfer window from Stoke City and believes the Reds have good players in their squad.





"We have new players, a lot of good players… maybe this season we have more players and more competition can make the team much better,” the Swiss, speaking after Saturday's 4-1 win over Cardiff, was quoted as saying by beIN Sports.



"You have to be a team to win something and I think this year we are in a very good way to try to compete with the other big teams."



Liverpool lead the rest of the teams in the Premier League and are also top of their Champions League group after beating PSG and Red Star Belgrade.



Klopp has slowly integrated his summer signings and that paid dividends against Cardiff as Shaqiri scored his first goal for the club and Fabinho impressed in midfield.



Liverpool are yet to lose in the Premier League this season and will hope to keep that record intact when they face Arsenal at the Emirates on Saturday.