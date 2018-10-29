Tottenham Miles Off Title Challenge, Says Ex-Premier League Winner After Man City Loss

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Premier League winner Chris Sutton thinks Tottenham Hotspur are miles off challenging for the title after they lost 1-0 at home against Manchester City this evening.



A Riyad Mahrez goal in the sixth minute was enough to give Pep Guardiola's side all three points at Wembley and send them back to the top of the Premier League table.











Tottenham's Erik Lamela had a big chance to equalise, but did not take it, and Spurs have now lost at home against both Manchester City and Liverpool this season.



And Sutton, who won the league title with Blackburn Rovers, sees no sign that Mauricio Pochettino's men will be in the title shake-up come the end of the campaign.





Sutton said on BBC Radio 5 live: "This isn't a confident Tottenham side. It is just not clicking.



"If Spurs go out of the League Cup in midweek with a limp against West Ham, there will be more questions asked.



"Do this team look like pushing for the title? They look miles off."



Tottenham turned their 48 per cent possession at Wembley to just four shots on goal and one on target, while Manchester City hit the target six times from their 13 attempts at goal.



Spurs failed to sign a single player in the summer transfer window and it remains to see if they are active in the January window.

