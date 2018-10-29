We Deserved More – Tottenham Star Bemoans Manchester City Loss

Follow @insidefutbol





Toby Alderweireld is convinced Tottenham Hotspur deserved more from their game against Manchester City at Wembley this evening, after Spurs slipped to a 1-0 defeat.



Pep Guardiola's men grabbed an early lead at the national stadium via Riyad Mahrez, in the sixth minute, and kept hold of it for the remaining 84 minutes.











Tottenham had few chances to turn the game on its head, but Erik Lamela did spurn a golden opportunity and the hosts were left empty handed.



Alderweireld feels that Tottenham did deserve something from the game however, while he also noted the state of the Wembley pitch after American Football was played on the ground at the weekend.





"I think we deserved more, we worked very hard, and we had a good opportunity but unfortunately we missed it so it’s frustrating", Alderweireld said on Sky Sports.



"You don’t want to concede early against Man City but our response was good though and I thought we deserved more, as I've said.



"Harry Kane went through one on one with the goalkeeper and with a bit more luck there we could score and the game changes.



"I have to be honest, the pitch wasn’t good.



"Both teams like to play out from the back and to play football in these circumstances, it was very difficult", the Belgium international added.



Tottenham now sit in fifth place in the Premier League standings after taking 21 points from their opening ten games.



They are next in action at the London Stadium on Wednesday night against West Ham United in the EFL Cup.

