We Made Man City Suffer More Than Anyone Else This Season – Mauricio Pochettino

Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino thinks his side made Manchester City suffer more than they have done at any point this season, despite ultimately coming up short.



Pochettino's side went down to a 1-0 defeat in the Premier League at Wembley against Manchester City on Monday evening.











Tottenham went behind in the sixth minute as Riyad Mahrez struck for the Citizens and could not find a response for the remaining 84 minutes.



Erik Lamela missed a golden opportunity to draw Tottenham level, but Pochettino was still pleased with the effort his side made and feels they tested Manchester City.





"I think it was a great game in difficult circumstances. I feel very proud", Pochettino was quoted as saying by the BBC.



"The effort was fantastic and we competed really really well.



"It is a shame we conceded after five minutes but the team was good. I am happy with the performance."



The Tottenham boss also expressed his view that Pep Guardiola's side were made to suffer by his men.



"It was very competitive. It was a great game.



"We lost the game but I think playing Man City, they suffered the most", he added.



Tottenham now have a quick turnaround time before their next game, which comes in the EFL Cup on Wednesday evening away at London rivals West Ham United.

